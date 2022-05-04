Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 2,428 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.82. 2,031,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,722. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

