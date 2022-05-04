Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. 33,671,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

