Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter.
IVW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
