Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 3,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,685. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

