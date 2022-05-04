Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

