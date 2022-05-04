Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,651 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 495,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,094,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

