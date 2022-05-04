Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,308 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 20,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

