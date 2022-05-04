Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Workiva by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of WK stock traded down $14.62 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

