Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,827 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.26. 14,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.