Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $335,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

