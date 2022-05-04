Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $716,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Tenable comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 124.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

TENB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,685. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $418,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,386 shares of company stock valued at $15,398,846. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

