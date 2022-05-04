Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,353. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

