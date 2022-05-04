Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,676. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average of $247.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.