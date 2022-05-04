Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

