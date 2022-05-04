Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,578 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,672. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

