Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,393 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FTCH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 216,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,077. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.