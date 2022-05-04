Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 366 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 74,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,092,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

