Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $735,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,143. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares valued at $50,790,989. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

