Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,281. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,970. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

