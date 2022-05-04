Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 3,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

