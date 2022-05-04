freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FRTAF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.