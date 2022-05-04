Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.