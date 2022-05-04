Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $495.5-$501.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.00 million.Freshworks also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS.

FRSH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $8,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 135,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $7,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $4,412,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

