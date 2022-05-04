Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $397,954,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 63,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. 4,994,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,756. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,335 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,213. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

