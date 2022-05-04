Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $498.48. The stock had a trading volume of 831,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.94. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

