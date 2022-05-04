Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 246,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

