Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 447,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 617,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63.

