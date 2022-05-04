Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 6,570,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

