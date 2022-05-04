Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

ADM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,886. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

