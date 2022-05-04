Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,794,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 1,195,979 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

