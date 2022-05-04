Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $12,624,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 111,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. 2,061,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

