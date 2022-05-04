Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.46. 826,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.

