Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,244. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

