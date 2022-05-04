Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,908,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $309.64 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

