Frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTDR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 145,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 114.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

