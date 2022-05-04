fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 229,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.