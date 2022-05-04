Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.
Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 432,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
