Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 432,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

