Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,484.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $110,912.08 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00222050 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00452871 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,376.90 or 1.83479251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

