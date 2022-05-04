Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $867,440.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00222539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00446949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,478.39 or 1.83282123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

