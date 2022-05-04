Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fuse Science stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

