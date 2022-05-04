Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fuse Science stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Fuse Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.