FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lowered by DA Davidson

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $62.56 on Monday. Graco has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

