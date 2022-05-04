FY2022 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

SLM stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. SLM has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 7,237.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

