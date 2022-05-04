FY2023 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.87 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

