FY2023 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.34.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

