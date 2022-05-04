Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

