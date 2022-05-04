Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of GRMN opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

