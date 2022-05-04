Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 3,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,739. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

