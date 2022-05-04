Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 899,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,475. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 167,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

