GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.