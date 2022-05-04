Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $631.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.